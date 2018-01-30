Alex Revell: Stevenage sign Northampton Town striker on free transfer
League Two side Stevenage have signed striker Alex Revell from Northampton Town on an 18-month contract after agreeing a free transfer.
The 34-year-old former Rotherham man has scored three goals in 18 games for the third-tier Cobblers this season.
During his 18-month stay at Sixfields, Revell scored 13 times in 57 appearances across all competitions.
Stevenage will be the 13th club of his 17-year senior career, which started at Cambridge United in 2001.
