Krystian Nowak joins Greek side Panionios from Hearts

  From the section Hearts
Krystian Nowak
Krystian Nowak has been a peripheral figure at Hearts this season

Hearts have allowed Krystian Nowak to move to Greek top-flight side Panionios.

The versatile Pole, 23, made 25 appearances for the club, but only one since Craig Levein took charge in September.

Nowak follows Ashley Smith-Brown out of Tynecastle after the full-back returned to Manchester City ahead of another loan switch to Oxford United.

Smith-Brown only made three appearances during an injury-hit spell in Gorgie.

Dario Zanatta has returned to Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old winger netted for Hearts against Hamilton last week after scoring six times for Rovers in the first half of the season.

Under-20s duo Kyle Smith and Aaron Reid have also left the club and Canadian midfielder Harry Paton has returned to Stenhousemuir on loan.

