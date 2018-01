Bangor City manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher and new signing Alex Darlington

Bangor City have signed Alex Darlington from Welsh Premier League rivals The New Saints.

The 29-year-old striker has joined the Citizens until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Darlington came through the ranks with hometown club Wrexham, but suffered two leg breaks during 2007/8 and was released at the end of that season.

He joined Saints in summer 2008 and has scored 94 goals in 234 WPL appearances for them.