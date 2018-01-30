Oxford United: Xemi allowed to leave club by mutual consent

Xemi's last appearance for Oxford United came in a 7-0 home defeat by Wigan

Oxford United midfielder Xemi has been allowed to leave the League One club by mutual consent.

The former Barcelona B player joined the U's in July as a free agent but has found his first-team chances limited.

Spaniard Xemi, 22, made just 14 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

"It hasn't worked out here and I'm sad to be leaving because it is a fantastic club," he said. "But at the same time I want to be playing football."