Michy Batshuayi: Chelsea striker in contention to face Bournemouth on Wednesday
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi remains in contention for Chelsea's game against Bournemouth on Wednesday, says manager Antonio Conte.
The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, trained with the Blues squad on Monday.
"For now he is a Chelsea player and for this reason he is in contention. Alvaro Morata is injured and I don't have any other options," Conte said on Tuesday.
"This is not the best situation to prepare for a game," added the Italian.
Chelsea face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge at 19:45 GMT with the transfer window closing at 23:00 GMT.
Belgium international Batshuayi is said to be keen to join German side Dortmund in January.
The Bundesliga side see the striker as a replacement for Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal have agreed a fee with Dortmund and personal terms with the 28-year-old Gabon international, but the German club will only sanction the move if they can find a replacement.
Blue manager Conte said the transfer window period "hasn't been easy".
"This period has been really annoying," he joked. "To play a game every three days means you must have a press conference every three days.
"I must be honest, the transfer window period has been very difficult. To always be asked the same questions is a bit frustrating.
"I hope it has not been a distraction for the players. I ask my players to be focused on the game and to try and get three points."