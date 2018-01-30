Michy Batshuayi: Chelsea striker in contention to face Bournemouth on Wednesday

Batshuayi has made 12 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season and scored two goals

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi remains in contention for Chelsea's game against Bournemouth on Wednesday, says manager Antonio Conte.

The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, trained with the Blues squad on Monday.

"For now he is a Chelsea player and for this reason he is in contention. Alvaro Morata is injured and I don't have any other options," Conte said on Tuesday.

"This is not the best situation to prepare for a game," added the Italian.

Chelsea face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge at 19:45 GMT with the transfer window closing at 23:00 GMT.

Belgium international Batshuayi is said to be keen to join German side Dortmund in January.

The Bundesliga side see the striker as a replacement for Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal have agreed a fee with Dortmund and personal terms with the 28-year-old Gabon international, but the German club will only sanction the move if they can find a replacement.

Blue manager Conte said the transfer window period "hasn't been easy".

"This period has been really annoying," he joked. "To play a game every three days means you must have a press conference every three days.

"I must be honest, the transfer window period has been very difficult. To always be asked the same questions is a bit frustrating.

"I hope it has not been a distraction for the players. I ask my players to be focused on the game and to try and get three points."