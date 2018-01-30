BBC Sport - St Johnstone striker Chris Kane hits Scottish Cup hat-trick v Albion Rovers
Kane and able - Saints striker grabs Cup hat-trick
Scottish
Chris Kane had not scored a goal for St Johnstone since May before Tuesday's Scottish Cup tie at Albion Rovers.
But after returning recently from a loan spell at Queen of the South, the 23-year-old striker showed his mettle with a hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Cliftonville.
