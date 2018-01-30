Kevin van Veen: Northampton Town sign Scunthorpe United striker

Kevin van Veen has been with Scunthorpe since January 2015
Kevin van Veen joined Scunthorpe from Dutch side FC Oss in January 2015

Northampton Town have paid an undisclosed fee to League One rivals Scunthorpe for striker Kevin van Veen.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Sixfields.

He scored 23 goals in 116 appearances for the Iron over the last three years, including six in his last 11 games.

"Kevin is a quality striker at this level who offers a goal threat. He can score the spectacular and he can create goals out of nothing," said Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Van Veen is Northampton's eighth signing of the January transfer window, following Hildeberto Pereira, Shay Facey, Jack Bridge, Richard O'Donnell, Joe Bunney, Gboly Ariyibi and Boris Mathis.

