Joe Rodon: Cheltenham Town sign Swansea City defender on loan
- From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town have signed Swansea City defender Joe Rodon on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old made four appearances for the Swans' under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.
Rodon could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's game at Grimsby.
Boss Gary Johnson told the club website: "We have been keeping an eye on him for some time and he is undoubtedly a quality player."
