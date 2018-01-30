Joe Rodon: Cheltenham Town sign Swansea City defender on loan

Joe Rodon in action for Swansea
Joe Rodon has played for Wales up to under-21 level

Cheltenham Town have signed Swansea City defender Joe Rodon on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made four appearances for the Swans' under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

Rodon could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's game at Grimsby.

Boss Gary Johnson told the club website: "We have been keeping an eye on him for some time and he is undoubtedly a quality player."

