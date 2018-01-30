Florian Kamberi: Hibernian poised to sign Swiss striker on loan from Grasshoppers

Kamberi (left) scored one goal in 15 outings on loan at German side Karlsruhe last season

Hibernian are hoping for international clearance to sign Swiss striker Florian Kamberi in time for Wednesday's Premiership match against Motherwell.

The 22-year-old has four Under-21 caps and will join on loan until the end of the season from Grasshoppers of Zurich.

Kamberi has been on trial for two weeks and impressed Neil Lennon sufficiently to earn a deal, with the prospect of a permanent move in the summer.

"It's good to get another one in the building," said the head coach.

"He brings a physical presence, he is young, he hasn't had a lot of experience but he has played in Germany [with Karslruhe] and obviously Switzerland.

"We liked what we saw of him and he will bring a little bit of a different dimension to the way we play going forward.

"He was good enough to come in and train which is always a good sign. It gave us a look at him close up rather than just watching footage of him.

"We can see him interact with the rest of the players and see where he is conditioning-wise and his technique. He has come and backed himself and he is taking a bit of a pay cut as well.

"He wants to play and further his career. He has enjoyed his time here, there is an enthusiasm about him and there are qualities that we like."

'It's all a bit like spinning plates'

Kamberi would join goalkeeper Scott Bain, striker Jamie MacLaren and full-back Faycal Rherras, all on loan, as new arrivals at Easter Road this month.

Lennon said the club have received no bids for Scotland midfielder John McGinn - a target for Nottingham Forest last summer.

Danny Swanson appears set to stay at Easter Road beyond the end of the window after rejecting a move back to St Johnstone.

But the future of out-of-favour striker Anthony Stokes has yet to be resolved, and he will not feature against Motherwell.

"He (Stokes) is not in the squad tomorrow but we will come back to that after tomorrow night," Lennon added. "We are working on a few things but it's all a bit like spinning plates and stuff like that.

"It will depend on what will happen with other players as well in terms of bringing players in."