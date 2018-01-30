Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes eyes goalkeeper signing

Danny Rogers is Aberdeen's only fit senior goalkeeper

Manager Derek McInnes hopes to sign a goalkeeper before Aberdeen face Ross County on Wednesday, having confirmed Joe Lewis will be out for "between two and three months".

Lewis suffered cruciate ligament damage in Dons' defeat by Rangers last week.

Danny Rogers, who started in Saturday's win over Kilmarnock, is the only fit senior goalkeeper at McInnes' disposal.

"We will potentially have a goalkeeper in place before the game tomorrow night," McInnes said.

"We're getting a lot of names thrown at us and a lot of conversations, but we've tried to focus more on two or three and see if they are doable.

"We're confident we can deliver another goalkeeper into the squad.

"We felt Danny did well on Saturday, but we've got two very young keepers behind Danny and we've got to make sure we've got that real competition in all areas of the squad.

"With Joe being out of commission we've got to make sure we can deliver that competition and try and get the best keeper we think we can bring to the club. That's the priority, really."

Joe Lewis was carried from the field after being injured in a collision with Rangers' Josh Windass

Englishman Lewis, 30, collided with Rangers' Josh Windass in Aberdeen's 2-0 Ibrox loss, conceding a penalty which 23-year-old Rogers, who replaced him, could not keep out.

"Joe was down to see the specialist last night, and will get operated on tomorrow," McInnes said.

"As expected, he'll be out for between two and three months. Hopefully it's nearer two than three months, but at least now we know, and he'll get that operation tomorrow."

McInnes brought attacker Niall McGinn back to Pittodrie at the start of January, taken Manchester City midfielder Chidi Nwakali on loan, and signed Hamilton Academical captain and centre-back, Michael Devlin.

The Dons boss would prefer not to have a fixture scheduled for deadline day, but is pleased with his squad composition as the window draws to a close.

"There's been potentially a few clubs asking about our players on loan but I'm happy with the squad as it is," he said.

McInnes signed Hamilton skipper Mikey Devlin this month

"It's not ideal that we've got a game on deadline day, and the focus for me and the players is just on the game.

"The authorities will say you've had a full month to do your business, but it's normally the last day or two that things really heat up, people put their cards on the table and are a bit more open in negotiations.

"It's a chain of events that normally culminates in that last frantic few hours. I'm not expecting it to be too frantic here. I think we're good in terms of squad numbers, really pleased with the squad we've put together, and hopefully we can kick on towards the end of the season with this group of lads."