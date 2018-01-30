Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain forward sent off against Rennes

Kylian Mbappe (second left) reacts against Rennes in the French League Cup semi-final
Kylian Mbappe has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Paris St-Germain since joining on loan in August

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was sent off as his side reached the French League Cup final with a 3-2 win away at Rennes.

Mbappe, on a season-long loan from Monaco, was dismissed after a video assistant referee decision (VAR) following a tackle on Ismaila Sarr.

PSG were leading 3-0 when Mbappe was dismissed in the 63rd minute.

The visitors' goals came from Thomas Meunier, Marquinhos and Giovani Lo Celso.

Former West Ham forward Diafra Sakho scored for the hosts on his debut, with Sanjin Prcic netting their second.

The home side's winger Wahbi Khazri had a goal ruled out for handball after a VAR review.

PSG will face Monaco or Montpellier in the final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired