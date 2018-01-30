Gregg Wylde: Morecambe sign midfielder on loan until the end of the season

Gregg Wylde spent last season on loan at Northampton Town from Millwall before joining Plymouth for a second spell in June 2017

Morecambe have signed Scottish midfielder Gregg Wylde on loan from League One side Plymouth Argyle until the end of the season.

Wylde, 26, began his career with Rangers and has also played for Bolton, Bury, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Millwall.

"Gregg is a player I have seen in the past and has always impressed me," boss Jim Bentley said.

"He's got good experience at many levels and knows League Two very well through his time at Plymouth."

