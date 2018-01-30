AFC Fylde: Luke Burke, Sam Stubbs and Jonny Smith extend loan deals

AFC Fylde are ninth in the National League table

AFC Fylde defenders Luke Burke and Sam Stubbs and winger Jonny Smith have extended their loan deals with the club to the end of the season.

Full-back Burke, 19, joined on loan from Wigan Athletic in August and has made 22 appearances for Fylde.

Stubbs, also 19, arrived on a one-month loan from Wigan earlier this month and has played five games so far.

Smith, 20, has scored six goals in 35 appearances for Fylde and has missed just one league game so far this term.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.