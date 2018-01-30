BBC Sport - Cliftonville and Glenavon share the spoils in Solitude encounter
Reds draw with Lurgan Blues at Solitude
Irish
Cliftonville and Glenavon share the spoils in the Irish Premiership encounter as Solitude as Andrew Doyle's second-half goal is cancelled out by a Jay Donnelly strike.
Third-placed Glenavon are now 13 points behind Crusaders - although the Lurgan Blues have a game in hands on the leads - while the fourth-placed Reds are 18 points off the pace.
