BBC Sport - Cliftonville and Glenavon share the spoils in Solitude encounter

Reds draw with Lurgan Blues at Solitude

  • From the section Irish

Cliftonville and Glenavon share the spoils in the Irish Premiership encounter as Solitude as Andrew Doyle's second-half goal is cancelled out by a Jay Donnelly strike.

Third-placed Glenavon are now 13 points behind Crusaders - although the Lurgan Blues have a game in hands on the leads - while the fourth-placed Reds are 18 points off the pace.

