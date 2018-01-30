Stoke City: Badou Ndiaye set to sign after Galatasaray accept £15m bid

Badou Ndiaye (centre) played in the Europa League for Osmanlispor during the 2016-17 season

Stoke City have agreed a £15m fee to sign Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye from Turkish club Galatasaray.

Personal terms have been agreed, but his international appearance record means he does not automatically qualify for a work permit and visa.

Ndiaye, 27, is expected to arrive in England on Tuesday to try to complete the move, having turned down interest from Newcastle.

Ndiaye has scored once in 17 games for Galatasaray.

Although he is expected to be in the Senegal squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia, he has played only eight times for his country and has not played in 60% of their internationals over the past two years - the required number for a work permit.

He joined Galatasaray on a four-year contract in August, for a reported fee of €7.5m (£6.6m).

The combative midfielder moved from fellow Super Lig side Osmanlispor, for whom he scored 18 goals in 75 games after joining them from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in August 2015.