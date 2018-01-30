David Wheeler: Queens Park Rangers forward sidelined after ankle surgery

David Wheeler spent four years playing for Exeter before moving to Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers winger David Wheeler could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal in nine appearances for the R's since arriving from Exeter City last August.

Wheeler had an operation on his right ankle on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for three months.

"There are some loose fragments which have come off the bone and he had surgery to tidy that up," head physio Matt May told the club website.

"It will be touch-and-go whether he is able to play again this season unfortunately."

Meanwhile, striker Idrissa Sylla is expected to be available for selection again within three weeks following a calf problem.