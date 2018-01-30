BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill 'excited' by the emergence of new Northern Ireland talent
O'Neill 'excited' by emerging Northern Ireland talent
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says it is "great to see" the recent breakthrough of Jamal Lewis at Norwich City and Paul Smyth's progress at QPR.
"It's very exciting. We haven't had that for a while if I'm honest," said O'Neill, who rejected an offer for the Scotland job last week.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired