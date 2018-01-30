BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill 'excited' by the emergence of new Northern Ireland talent

O'Neill 'excited' by emerging Northern Ireland talent

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says it is "great to see" the recent breakthrough of Jamal Lewis at Norwich City and Paul Smyth's progress at QPR.

"It's very exciting. We haven't had that for a while if I'm honest," said O'Neill, who rejected an offer for the Scotland job last week.

