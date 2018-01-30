Rangers: Graeme Murty says there is no financial pressure to sell Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the Premiership's top scorer with 11 goals

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says the club are not under financial pressure to sell top scorer Alfredo Morelos.

The striker has been the subject of interest from an unnamed Chinese club, but Murty says Rangers' valuation has not been met.

"We have to make a football decision based on whether we can resource someone of Alfredo's ability," Murty said.

"I've not been told there is any economic necessity to move him away."

More to follow.