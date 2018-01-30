Jordan Hugill: Crystal Palace and Preston in talks over signing striker
Crystal Palace are in talks with Championship club Preston over the signing of striker Jordan Hugill.
A fee has not yet been agreed for the 25-year-old, who is under contract at Deepdale until 2019.
Hugill has scored 10 goals in 29 games for Preston this season.
Preston rejected a transfer request from the striker in August and last month manager Alex Neil said they had no interest in selling him during the January window.