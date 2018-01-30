Jordan Hugill: Crystal Palace and Preston in talks over signing striker

Hugill joined Preston from Port Vale in 2014

Crystal Palace are in talks with Championship club Preston over the signing of striker Jordan Hugill.

A fee has not yet been agreed for the 25-year-old, who is under contract at Deepdale until 2019.

Hugill has scored 10 goals in 29 games for Preston this season.

Preston rejected a transfer request from the striker in August and last month manager Alex Neil said they had no interest in selling him during the January window.