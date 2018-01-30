Trevor Carson: Celtic fail in bid for Motherwell goalkeeper

Trevor Carson joined Motherwell this summer

Motherwell have rejected a £200,000 bid from Scottish champions Celtic for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The 29-year-old arrived at Fir Park on a three-year contract in the summer in a £10,000 move from Hartlepool United.

Celtic made the move after Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was ruled out for up to 12 weeks through injury.

They are seeking competition for his understudy Dorus de Vries, with third-choice Conor Hazard loaned out for the season to Championship club Falkirk.

De Vries, 37, who signed from Nottingham Forest in 2016, replaced Gordon at half-time in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hibernian.

It was the Dutchman's second appearance of the season and only his seventh since arriving at Parkhead .

Northern Irishman Carson, who started his career with Sunderland, has made 28 appearances this season for Well.

He had loan spells with Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Brentford, Bury, Hull City and Portsmouth before leaving Sunderland for Cheltenham Town prior to his two years with Hartlepool.

