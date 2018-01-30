Ahmed Musa: CSKA Moscow 'sign Leicester City striker on loan'

Ahmed Musa was signed by former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri

Leicester striker Ahmed Musa has joined CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season, say the Russian club.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international was signed by the Foxes from CSKA on a four-year deal for a then club record of about £16m in July 2016.

But he has struggled to make an impact at Leicester, scoring four goals in 31 matches last season - and has played just twice this term.

The Premier League side are yet to confirm the deal.

"CSKA and Leicester City agreed the loan of Ahmed Musa today until the end of 2017-18 season," the Russian club said on their website.

"Ahmed will be included in the Red-Blues' squad for the national league and the Uefa Europa League knockout stage."