League One
Rochdale19:45MK Dons
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Milton Keynes Dons

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 6th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn33199560322866
2Shrewsbury33198643261765
3Wigan30196556183863
4Rotherham331851056381859
5Scunthorpe341511850381256
6Charlton3214994339451
7Plymouth34148124242050
8Bradford33155134850-250
9Portsmouth34154154242049
10Peterborough321210105042846
11Gillingham341113103837146
12Bristol Rovers33143164851-345
13Southend33128134251-944
14Doncaster341012124242042
15Oxford Utd33118144951-241
16Walsall321011114245-341
17Blackpool33912124044-439
18Wimbledon33107163342-937
19Northampton34107173456-2237
20Fleetwood33106174455-1136
21Oldham3399154658-1236
22MK Dons3279163146-1530
23Bury3368192649-2326
24Rochdale28510132940-1125
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired