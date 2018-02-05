Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

Lukas Jutkiewicz scored a second-half equaliser for Birmingham in the first match

Birmingham defender Jonathan Grounds will miss Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Premier League side Huddersfield with a knee injury.

Midfielder Jacques Maghoma (groin) remains a doubt for the Championship team.

Huddersfield defender Christopher Schindler and striker Laurent Depoitre are both out with ankle problems.

Midfielder Danny Williams (dead leg) is not likely to play, with Alex Pritchard cup-tied after playing for Norwich.

The clubs drew 1-1 in the first game, and the winners of the replay will host Manchester United, who have lifted the trophy 12 times, on 17 February.

Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill says he is not thinking that far ahead. "Everybody knows about it but we won't be talking about it," he said. "We will give full respect to Huddersfield.

"Huddersfield will have our undivided attention first. Going into a cup tie against a team in a higher division, there isn't a lot of pressure on us. We feel we should have won it anyway. We felt disappointed we didn't nick a winner.

"We've been doing well and don't get me wrong, if we were going to get 46 games like the last two then we'd accept that by a country mile. It's far from perfect but I'm a bit of a perfectionist."

Huddersfield manager David Wagner said: "Every win in every competition helps bring a positive mood or positive atmosphere, even if we try to keep it as positive as we can when we concede defeats.

"We have a lot of respect for what Birmingham have done but the expectation is that we win because we are the Premier League side.

"This is the not the easiest occasion but if we want to play Manchester United again we have to win.

"We'd love to progress to play Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium again - this is what we are playing for. This is a present you get when you come through - this is a nice present."

