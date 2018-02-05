Rochdale v Millwall
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Rochdale will be without defender Scott Wiseman for their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Millwall on Tuesday.
Wiseman made his debut for Dale in Saturday's win at Northampton, but is cup-tied after playing for Chesterfield earlier in the competition.
Millwall boss Neil Harris will not be able to pick Tim Cahill, as he was signed after the original tie.
Meanwhile, Fred Onyedinma may again feature for Harris' side after starring in their 2-0 league win at Reading.
Rochdale boss Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"It's a game the players want to enjoy and I want to enjoy. Off the back of a good victory [against Northampton Town] it's a good opportunity.
"I'm sure Millwall and their manager will be taking it equally as seriously.
"[On a potential fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur] I think even a blind donkey could see this carrot."
MATCH FACTS
- Millwall have won on two of their last three visits to Rochdale, although the most recent trip in March 2017 ended in a 3-3 draw.
- In fact, the last three matches between these two sides in all competitions have seen 15 goals, Millwall scoring seven and Rochdale scoring eight.
- The Dale have conceded eight goals in their last two FA Cup games at home against teams from a higher division, losing 1-4 to Stoke and 0-4 against Huddersfield last season.
- However, the Lions have lost each of their last two FA Cup away games to lower league opposition by the same margins - 1-4 to Southend in 2014 and 0-4 to Bradford in 2015.
- Millwall are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the fourth time in the last seven seasons; Blackburn are the only team currently outside the Premier League to achieve this on four occasions in that time period.