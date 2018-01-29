Daniel Sturridge: West Brom sign Liverpool striker on loan

Liverpool signed Daniel Sturridge (right) from Chelsea in 2013

West Brom have signed Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge on loan for the rest of the season.

The Baggies' Premier League rivals Newcastle and Serie A side Inter Milan were also keen on the 28-year-old.

Sturridge has scored 74 Premier League goals in 114 starts and has also netted 27 times in cup competitions, but has started only five games this season.

He will be eligible to play for West Brom in their FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Southampton.

Earlier on Monday, the Baggies signed Egypt defender Ali Gabr on loan from Zamalek until the end of the season.

