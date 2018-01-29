Usain Bolt trains with South African club Sundowns

Usain Bolt trained with Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.

The fastest man on earth, Jamaican Usain Bolt, joined up with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns at their Chloorkop training facility on Monday.

The 31-year-old eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 100m and 200m world record holder is visiting the country as part of an Athletics South Africa development scheme.

The 2016 African champions announced Bolt's arrival on their Twitter account and also posted a video of the Jamaican in training with the squad.

Bolt, who retired from athletics after August's world championships in London, is famously a Manchester United fan and has often spoken of his desire to play football.

"Good thing is he's a free agent! And he can play in a few positions," Sundowns manager Pitso Mosiname, cheekily said.

Midfielder Percy Tau was thrilled to train alongside Bolt.

"Usain, thank you for coming down today, it was an honor to play with you, I saw you even managed to score a goal!"

Usain Bolt enjoying the training session with the Mamelodi Sundowns players

Bolt admits the transition from athletics to football is tough, but thanked the club for the opportunity to train with the squad.

"It was a good game, a fun day and I really enjoyed it. I told the coach when I get back to Jamaica I need more training because I'm unfit."

"I told my friends we need to plan a trip to South Africa it's a beautiful country, I love the vibe here it's similar to Jamaica in that sense!"

Bolt signed up with German sportswear company Puma, who also sponsors Sundowns, as a teenager in 2003.

He has often hinted about starting up a football career now he has retired from sprinting - and believes he could even be good enough to play for Jamaica.

Bolt has been invited to spend a week training with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in March and he plans to take it up.

He accepted there might be some scepticism but said it had always been his boyhood dream to play football.