Leroy Sane: Manchester City forward suffers ankle ligament damage

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane suffered ankle ligament damage in his side's FA Cup win at Cardiff on Sunday, the club have confirmed.

It is not known how long the Germany international will be out for.

The 22-year-old was injured in a challenge by Cardiff's Joe Bennett and was substituted during the 2-0 win.

"Sane has since undergone scans that confirm he is set for a spell on the sidelines - no timeline has been set for his return," his club said.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urged referees to "protect" players after Sane was injured.

He suggested Sane could miss up to a month of action.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Referees have to protect the players - Pep Guardiola

Bennett was later sent off for a second yellow card after a challenge on Brahim Diaz.

And later on Sunday, he apologised for the tackle on Sane in a statement on social media.