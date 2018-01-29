BBC Sport - VAR needs to change for the fans, says Robbie Savage
VAR needs to change for the fans - Savage
- From the section Football
Speaking at the FA Cup fifth-round draw, BBC Sport pundit Robbie Savage says VAR - the video assistant referee system - needs to change for the fans in order for it to succeed.
READ MORE: VAR referrals confusing for fans in stadium, says supporters' group
