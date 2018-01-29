Rangers: Squad bolstered by competition for places, says Ross McCrorie

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie hopes to return from injury in "a few weeks"

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie says competition for places has made a "huge difference" to the Ibrox squad.

Five players have joined during the transfer window, and all of them featured in Sunday's 2-1 win over Ross County.

"The quality's definitely gone up and that's healthy," McCrorie said.

"Everybody's looking over their shoulders at players who are maybe not getting as much game time but want to be playing."

New signings Russell Martin, Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy all started against County, with Jason Cummings scoring as a substitute and Greg Docherty making his debut off the bench.

McCrorie, who can play in defence and midfield, is currently out with foot injury but believes the team can build on victories against Aberdeen and Ross County since returning from the winter break.

Cummings scored his first goal for the club against Ross County

That run has seen Rangers climb to second in the Premiership, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference, and McCrorie hopes to return to contribute himself sooner rather than later.

"I'm currently in rehab just now, so it's just resting it and seeing how it heals from there," the 19-year-old said.

"Hopefully it's not too long, a few weeks. It's seeing how it reacts to resting it.

"I'd been playing through it and I need to let it settle down and heal. That will take time.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm incredibly frustrated just now. Watching everybody train through the window at the gym and I can't run yet, is really frustrating. But I have to take my time because I don't want to have any longer-term injuries."