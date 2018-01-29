Seamus Coleman: Everton right-back returns to first team 10 months after breaking leg

Seamus Coleman was injured during a World Cup qualifying match against Wales

Everton's Seamus Coleman is set to return to the first team, 10 months after surgery on a double leg-break.

The Republic of Ireland full-back, 29, fractured both the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a challenge from Wales' Neil Taylor last March.

Coleman returned to training earlier this month and has now been named in Everton's squad for Wednesday's Premier League home game with Leicester City.

"Seamus is in the squad for Wednesday," said Everton boss Sam Allardyce.

"He is a very important player. If and when he does play in the team, he needs time. He has been out an awful long time.

"It is very important to have him back, and to have his influence not just as a player but as a person."

Coleman played 58 minutes for Everton's under-23 side last week.