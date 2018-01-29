Wolves: Morgan Gibbs-White signs new four-and-a-half-year contract
Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has signed a new contract with the Championship leaders.
The 18-year-old has agreed a deal that will keep him at Molineux until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Gibbs-White started both games in the club's recent FA Cup third-round tie against Swansea City having made his first-team debut last season.
"The club has done so much for me so it was only right for me to sign a new contract," he said.