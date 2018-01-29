Johnny Russell: Derby forward set for move to play MLS in America

Johnny Russell joined Derby County from Dundee United in June 2013

Derby County forward Johnny Russell is set to move to America to play Major League Soccer after rejecting a new deal to stay at the Championship club.

The 27-year-old Scotland international has made 25 appearances this season, helping Derby go second in the table.

But he is out of contract in the summer and boss Gary Rowett is resigned to losing the former Dundee United man.

"He's been offered improved contracts. But his wish is to pursue a chance to play in the MLS," Rowett said.

"Based on the fact he has basically turned down those contracts we will have to look at the situation."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.