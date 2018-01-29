Connor Mahoney: Barnsley sign Bournemouth winger on loan

Connor Mahoney is an England Under-20 international

Barnsley have signed Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made two appearances for the Cherries since joining from Blackburn in July 2017.

The former Accrington man could make his debut for the Tykes in Saturday's trip to QPR.

"I am buzzing to sign for Barnsley. I just want to get out there now and get this team up the table," he told the club website.

