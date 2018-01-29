Portsmouth: Tottenham midfielder Anton Walkes agrees loan move

Anton Walkes made 21 appearances last season for Major League Soccer club Atlanta United

Portsmouth have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anton Walkes on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can also play in defence, recently spent time on loan at MLS club Atlanta United.

"It's a great experience to come here and only good things will come if I can get involved in a promotion push," Walkes told BBC Radio Solent.

He could be in line to make his Portsmouth debut against Doncaster Rovers in League One on Saturday.

