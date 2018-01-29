FA Cup fifth-round draw: Manchester City visit Wigan in 2013 final repeat

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Ben Watson's winner for Wigan

Premier League leaders Manchester City will visit League One table-toppers Wigan in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It is a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, which Wigan - then in the top flight - won 1-0.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will travel to fellow Premier League side Huddersfield or Championship club Birmingham, while Chelsea - beaten by Arsenal in the 2017 final - host Hull.

The ties will take place on the weekend of 17-18 February.

Should League Two side Newport County, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, beat Tottenham in their fourth-round replay they will travel to either Championship side Millwall or Rochdale of League One.

Notts County's replay with Premier League strugglers Swansea - which takes place on Tuesday, 6 February at 20:05 GMT - will be broadcast live on BBC One and online.

The winner of that game will travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

FA Cup Stories: A new era at Notts County after years of turmoil?

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County/Swansea

West Brom v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull

Leicester v Sheffield United

Huddersfield/Birmingham v Manchester United

Millwall/Rochdale v Newport County or Tottenham

Brighton v Coventry

Wigan v Manchester City

