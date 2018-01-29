Justin Shaibu: Brentford striker joins Walsall on loan
-
- From the section Walsall
League One side Walsall have signed Brentford striker Justin Shaibu on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old Denmark youth international joined the Bees for an undisclosed fee in 2016.
He impressed former Saddlers boss Dean Smith enough to earn a new three-year contract last summer.
Shaibu has been part of the first-team squad at the Championship club this season, but injuries have meant he has only made five substitute appearances.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.