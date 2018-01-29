BBC Sport - WSL1: Nikita Parris' superb Man City double & other great WSL goals
Parris hits two for Man City & other great WSL goals
- From the section Women's Football
Nikita Parris is this week's top performer with two goals to extend Manchester City's winning record, while Bethany England shines for Liverpool in our round-up of the best goals from the Women's Super League.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City record 17th win of season to stay top
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired