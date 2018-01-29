Celtic: Craig Gordon and Leigh Griffiths facing injury lay-offs

Leigh Griffiths (left) has scored 12 goals this season while Craig Gordon (centre) has kept 22 clean sheets

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says goalkeeper Craig Gordon faces 12 weeks out with a knee injury while striker Leigh Griffiths will miss four weeks.

The Scotland duo picked up their injuries during Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Hibernian.

Griffiths scored the only goal but later went off with a calf problem.

Rodgers is now keen to sign another goalkeeper on loan as back-up to Dorus de Vries, who replaced Gordon against Hibs.

"Sad news for him and for us," the manager said of Gordon. "But of course we will need to have that cover for someone to come in and support Dorus de Vries, so that is something that we are looking at."

The 35-year-old, who did not reappear for the second half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Hibernian after clashing with former Celtic central defender Efe Ambrose, lost two years of his career to a knee problem before he joined Celtic in 2014.

"It is his other knee as opposed to the one that had been injured and gave him problems," Rodgers revealed.

"The medical staff had a look at him at half-time and there was that instability in the knee, so it was just unfortunate.

"He is a great professional and, while we are saying 12 weeks, we are hoping he will be back sooner than that and, all being well, he will be.

"Dorus will come in and play. Has been a very loyal number two and settled into the club and has been very good in recent performances.

"He is calm and assured and experience."

Like his Scotland team-mate, Griffiths, will miss the Europa League last-32 tie against Zenit St Petersburg next month after coming off against Hibs with a recurrence of a calf injury minutes after scoring the winning goal in the first half.

"Leigh is disappointed after having a series of knocks over the course of the season," Rodgers added.

"You are probably looking up to four weeks with his calf strain."