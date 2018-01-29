Luke Amos: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joins Stevenage on loan

Tottenham Under-23s play their home games at Stevenage's Lamex Stadium

League Two side Stevenage have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan with Southend in the third tier, playing three times.

He appeared for Spurs' under-21 side in defeats by AFC Wimbledon and Barnet in the EFL Trophy earlier this season.

"I am a midfielder, so I am a lot of hard work, tackling, running, passing. When I spoke to the manager, I was sold straight away," Amos said.

