Luke Amos: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joins Stevenage on loan
- From the section Stevenage
League Two side Stevenage have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan with Southend in the third tier, playing three times.
He appeared for Spurs' under-21 side in defeats by AFC Wimbledon and Barnet in the EFL Trophy earlier this season.
"I am a midfielder, so I am a lot of hard work, tackling, running, passing. When I spoke to the manager, I was sold straight away," Amos said.
