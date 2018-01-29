Phil Neville: England women's boss denies he is sexist

Media playback is not supported on this device I'm not a sexist - England women head coach Neville

Phil Neville denied he is sexist and said he has huge respect for women in his first media appearance after being appointed England women's head coach.

Last week he apologised a day into the job for past tweets about women.

"I had to apologise, I didn't like the words used," Neville said. "I'm not a sexist. I've lived my life right."

The appointment has been criticised because of Neville's lack of coaching and women's football experience but he denied the job was a "stepping stone".

"I'm England manager. Any job after this will be a step down not up," Neville, 41, said.

"I'm qualified for the job, I have a [coaching] Pro Licence. It's to work in all aspects of football.

"I've worked at elite level. I've worked abroad. Some of the players are world class. I'm best qualified for this job."

Last week the FA said former England international Neville would not be charged over his controversial tweets.

In one tweet, he suggested women would be too "busy making breakfast/getting kids ready" to read his messages, while other users picked up on comments Neville had made when interacting with his sister and with his wife - and one in which he joked he had "just battered the wife".

"They were wrong then and now. It's not a reflection of my true character," Neville added.

The former Manchester United and Everton full-back told BBC Sport the reference saying he had "battered the wife" was in relation to beating his wife at sport on holiday.

'One of the best moments of my career'

Neville met the Lionesses players for the first time at a training camp in Spain last week and described doing so as one of the "best moments" of his career.

The former defender has only ever managed one game - at Salford City, a team he co-owns - but has coached former club Manchester United, England Under-21s and Spanish side Valencia.

Asked if he had ever watched a women's football match, he said: "I've seen Man City women's games, Valencia women's games.

"I know women's football. Do I know everything? No. I learn fast.

"At Valencia I knew three players, and in a week I knew everything about the club and in six months I was fluent in Spanish. I'm a fast learner."

England women were losing semi-finalists under Mark Sampson at the 2017 European Championship and finished third at the 2015 World Cup.

Neville said it was up to him to take the team to the "next level".

"[I have] immense pride and excitement to take over the third best team in world," he said. "We have players who have desire and determination to be the best.

"The foundations are so strong, performances have been great."

