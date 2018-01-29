Dundee's James Vincent joins Dunfermline Athletic on loan

Dundee midfielder James Vincent
James Vincent last played for Dundee in September

Dunfermline Athletic have signed out-of-favour Dundee midfielder James Vincent on loan.

The 28-year-old Englishman made the last of his five Dark Blues appearances this season in September.

Vincent, who joined the Scottish Premiership club after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle in summer 2016, is delighted with the move.

"The process has been on the go for a while, but glad to get it over the line," he told Dunfermline's website.

"It was an easy decision to sign. It's a massive club with ambitions to get into the Premiership."

Vincent began his career with Stockport County and joined Caley Thistle from Kidderminster Harriers in 2013.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired