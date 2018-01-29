BBC Sport - Phil Neville: England women manager denies being sexist

I'm not a sexist - England women coach Neville

Phil Neville has denied he is sexist and says he has huge respect for women in his first interview with BBC sports editor Dan Roan since being appointed England women's head coach.

READ MORE: I'm not sexist - Neville

READ MORE: Neville sorry for tweets about women

