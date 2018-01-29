BBC Sport - Phil Neville: England women manager denies being sexist
I'm not a sexist - England women coach Neville
- From the section Women's Football
Phil Neville has denied he is sexist and says he has huge respect for women in his first interview with BBC sports editor Dan Roan since being appointed England women's head coach.
READ MORE: I'm not sexist - Neville
READ MORE: Neville sorry for tweets about women
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired