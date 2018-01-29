Lucas Moura: Tottenham hopeful of signing Paris St-Germain winger

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Lucas Moura celebrates goal
Lucas Moura has not featured in this season's Champions League for PSG and would therefore be available for Spurs in the knockout stages

Tottenham are hopeful of signing Paris St-Germain's out-of-favour winger Lucas Moura for a fee in excess of £20m.

The Brazil international, 25, has met Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy and is keen to complete the move.

Lucas joined PSG for £33.5m from Sao Paulo in 2013 but has made just six substitute appearances this season and been told he can find a new club.

He has 35 Brazil caps and won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Since arriving in Ligue 1, Lucas has scored 46 goals and made 50 assists in 229 appearances.

He has won 13 domestic trophies in his time in France, including four league titles, most recently in 2016.

