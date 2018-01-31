Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal sign Borussia Dortmund striker for club record £56m

From the section

Arsenal have signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in a club record £56m deal.

The Gunners had two bids for the 28-year-old rejected by Dortmund before agreeing a fee that eclipses the £46.5m July purchase of Alexandre Lacazette.

Dortmund would only sell after finding a replacement, with Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi to join on loan.

Aubameyang scored 141 goals in 213 games for Dortmund since 2013, including 21 in 24 matches this season.

More to follow.