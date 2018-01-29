Adam King: Swansea City midfielder in Mansfield loan move

Adam King scored four goals in 24 League One appearances for Crewe between August 2015 and January 2016

Swansea City midfielder Adam King has joined League Two side Mansfield Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has yet to play in the Premier League, but has been a substitute in the FA Cup and EFL Cup as well as featuring in the EFL Trophy for the Swans' youth side.

King moved to Swansea from Scottish side Hearts three years ago.

He has previously spent time on loan in League One with Crewe Alexandra and Southend United.

"Adam is hungry and he wants to be here. I couldn't be any happier; he's turned down three or four League One clubs to come to us," Mansfield boss Steve Evans told the club website.

"He's intelligent, can support and get a goal. He's a young man who has chosen Mansfield Town in his continued education in football."

