Leonardo Ulloa: Brighton re-sign Leicester striker until end of season

Brighton have re-signed Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Argentine returns to the Amex Stadium three and a half years after leaving for the Foxes.

Ulloa scored 20 goals for Leicester, including six during their Premier League-winning campaign in 2015-16.

"We're delighted to welcome Leo back to the club," said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

More to follow.