Aston Villa's Aaron Tshibola in Kilmarnock loan talks

Aston Villa's Aaron Tshibola (left) was on loan to MK Dons until October

Kilmarnock are in talks with Aston Villa about signing of midfielder Aaron Tshibola on loan from the English Championship club.

The 23-year-old has made only 10 appearances for Villa since signing from Reading in 2016.

And he spent the first three months of the season on loan to MK Dons, playing 16 times for the League One club.

Tshibola played under Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke at Reading before his transfer to Villa Park.

Clarke was Villa assistant at the time.

London-born Tshibola, who has played for England at under-18 level, has also had loan spells with Hartlepool United and Nottingham Forest.