Isma Goncalves: Hearts sell striker to Shota Arveladze's Pakhtakor Tashkent

Hearts have sold striker Isma Goncalves to Uzbekistan club Pakhtakor Tashkent for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old Portuguese had joined the Scottish Premiership club last January after leaving Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus.

"After being offered the chance to further his career in Uzbekistan, the club negotiated a deal with Pakhtakor that suited all parties and allowed the Portuguese to head East and take up a wonderful opportunity," Hearts said in a website statement.

Goncalves made 25 appearances this season, scoring seven times - and found the net 15 times in 42 games overall.

It was his second spell in Scottish football having played on loan with St Mirren from Rio Ave.

Pakhtakor, managed by former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze, are preparing for the 2018 Uzbekistan Super League campaign having finished third last year and qualifying for the Champions League qualifying rounds.