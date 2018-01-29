Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Scot Gemmill, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Hibs, Dundee, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scot Gemmill, the current Scotland Under-21 manager, has emerged as serious contender for the vacancy with the senior national team, with the former Nottingham Forest and Everton midfielder having impressed the Scottish Football Association during his work with the under-17 and under-21 sides in the past four years. (The National)

Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill has jumped to the head of the betting to become the next manager of the senior national side, with the SFA board due to meet again on Tuesday as it continues its search for a replacement for Gordon Strachan, who was sacked in October. (The Scotsman)

Scot Gemmill has emerged a surprise candidate in the hunt for a new Scotland manager, the national under-21 team manager having privately expressed a desire to be considered for the top job. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd believes manager Steve Clarke has ruled himself out of the running to be Scotland boss because he has unfinished business with the Scottish Premiership club. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock have sealed the loan signing of Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola, the 23-year-old who cost the English Championship club £5m and played under Rugby Park manager Steve Clarke at Reading. (Daily Record)

Portuguese striker Esmael Goncalves has completed his move from Hearts to Pakhtakor Tashkent for a fee of £300,000 and has signed a two-year contract with the Uzbek club after completing a medical. (The Scotsman)

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed today that he wants to sign another midfielder and a striker before the transfer window closes on Wednesday as foreign clubs consider a move for Northern Ireland forward Kyle Lafferty, who the Edinburgh club would sell if they receive an acceptable offer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen are considering a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who was on loan to Kilmarnock last season, as a replacement following an injury to first choice Joe Lewis. (Scottish Sun))

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is set to search for another goalkeeper after Craig Gordon suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 1-0 Premiership win over Hibernian. (The National)

Celtic are poised to formalise an 18-month loan deal for Chelsea and Belgium Under-21 midfielder Charly Musonda after fighting off interest from Leganes and Roma and are expected to table a new bid for Dundee central defender Jack Hendry. (Evening Times)

Celtic will complete a multi-million pound 18-month loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda in the next 48 hours as the Scottish champions learned that goalkeeper Craig Gordon's knee injury is not as bad as first feared and the Scotland international should return to action within a couple of months. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has insisted that fellow France Under-21 international Moussa Dembele will not now be leaving Celtic during January following an injury to fellow striker Leigh Griffiths. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor believes Scotland midfielder John McGinn will leave Easter Road - but not until the end of the season, despite Cardiff City being the latest club to be linked with the 23-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee are eyeing up an ambitious loan move for West Ham striker Toni Martinez, the 20-year-old who was bought for £2.4m from Valencia two years ago. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has been given the green light to sign three players before Wednesday's transfer deadline and is hoping to secure Wales winger George Williams on loan from Fulham and Aberdeen forward Scott Wright, both on loan. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty will meet with Dave King tonight to discuss the chairman's future vision for the club, and his own place in it. (Daily Record)

