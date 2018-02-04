Watford v Chelsea

Antonio Conte has 18 months left to run on his contract with Chelsea.

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Tom Cleverley is a doubt after limping off in their goalless draw with Stoke.

New signing Didier Ndong will serve the final game of a three-match suspension.

Chelsea could include new signings Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri, while Willian and David Luiz may feature after injuries.

Andreas Christensen is out with the hamstring problem that forced him off against Bournemouth, and Alvaro Morata is still nursing a back injury.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it and I'm going to make sure I enjoy it.

"I always prepare a match like we'll win. When I'm in the office and I move the players, I win. It's my attitude and I'm positive.

"I'm always stressed and I don't mind what anyone else thinks. I always want to win and it is always the same pressure. It doesn't matter what club we play against."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte on his future: "From the start of this season there has been a lot of speculation and rumours around me.

"The only thing I can tell you now is I still have 18 months of my contract with Chelsea and my will, my desire, is to stay here, continue my work. This is my will. I don't see problems about this.

"If I see there is no pressure, it's no good for me or the players. When the situation is too calm, you risk being relaxed and to lose the anger, the fire. I like to live with this pressure."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea were poor in their defeat by Bournemouth in midweek and we never really saw a performance as bad as that from them under Antonio Conte last season, even before he found a shape that worked.

I think Conte will rally the troops and probably tell them a few home truths.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 13 matches against Watford in all competitions since a 1-0 Premier League defeat in September 1999.

This will be both Watford and Chelsea's first fixture on a Monday since they played out a 4-3 thriller in May last year, won by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

All three of Chelsea's Premier League goals at Vicarage Road have come in the 80th minute or later - a 92nd-minute winner by Salomon Kalou in 2007, and goals by Michy Batshuayi and Diego Costa in 2016.

Watford

Watford have earned just six points from 12 games since late November.

They have the worst home record in the top flight, with 13 points from 12 matches and a goal difference of minus nine.

The Hornets have dropped 16 points from winning positions this campaign, the most in the division.

Richarlison has no goals and just one assist in his last 12 Premier League appearances for Watford.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is Watford's leading Premier League goalscorer this campaign with seven goals, but the Hornets have won only one of the seven league matches in which he scored.

Chelsea